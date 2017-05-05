May 5 S&P Global Ratings:

* Ratings on the Republic of Italy affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3'; outlook stable

* Stable outlook reflects expectation that italian government will continue to adopt structural reform measures such as a new competition law

* We see Italy's membership in the Eurozone as a key institutional strength

* Expect inflation in italy to converge with that of the Eurozone average as of 2018

* Stable outlook reflects expectation government will continue to improve effectiveness of judiciary, public administration while maintaining stable level of government debt to GDP Source text - (bit.ly/2qAk4yi)