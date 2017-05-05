GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 5 S&P Global Ratings:
* Ratings on the Republic of Italy affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3'; outlook stable
* Stable outlook reflects expectation that italian government will continue to adopt structural reform measures such as a new competition law
* We see Italy's membership in the Eurozone as a key institutional strength
* Expect inflation in italy to converge with that of the Eurozone average as of 2018
* Stable outlook reflects expectation government will continue to improve effectiveness of judiciary, public administration while maintaining stable level of government debt to GDP Source text - (bit.ly/2qAk4yi)
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.