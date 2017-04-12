BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 (Reuters) -
* S&P - ratings on Singapore affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+' on robust public finances; outlook stable
* S&P - affirmed the ratings on Singapore to reflect the country's stable and predictable policymaking, and political stability
* S&P - outlook reflects expectation Singapore will continue its economic resilience, sustain strong net external creditor position over next 2 years Source text - bit.ly/2orYbiF (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing