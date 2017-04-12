April 12 (Reuters) -

* S&P - ratings on Singapore affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+' on robust public finances; outlook stable

* S&P - affirmed the ratings on Singapore to reflect the country's stable and predictable policymaking, and political stability

* S&P - outlook reflects expectation Singapore will continue its economic resilience, sustain strong net external creditor position over next 2 years Source text - bit.ly/2orYbiF (Bengaluru Newsroom)