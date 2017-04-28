April 28 S&P

* S&P says ratings on the Republic Of the Philippines affirmed at 'BBB/A-2'; outlook stable

* S&P says affirming 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term sovereign credit ratings on the philippines

* S&P says also affirming 'AXA/AXA-2' ASEAN regional scale ratings on the Philippines

* S&P says stable outlook balances the Philippines' lower middle-income economy and policy vulnerabilities against its strong external position

* S&P says ratings on Philippines reflect assessment of its strong external position, featuring ample foreign exchange reserves,low and declining external debt

* S&P on Philippines - believe the Duterte administration will broadly continue with fiscal and economic development policies of previous administration