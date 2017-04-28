April 28 S&P
* S&P says ratings on the Republic Of the Philippines
affirmed at 'BBB/A-2'; outlook stable
* S&P says affirming 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term
sovereign credit ratings on the philippines
* S&P says also affirming 'AXA/AXA-2' ASEAN regional scale
ratings on the Philippines
* S&P says stable outlook balances the Philippines' lower
middle-income economy and policy vulnerabilities against its
strong external position
* S&P says ratings on Philippines reflect assessment of its
strong external position, featuring ample foreign exchange
reserves,low and declining external debt
* S&P on Philippines - believe the Duterte administration
will broadly continue with fiscal and economic development
policies of previous administration
Source text (bit.ly/2pbP3iP)