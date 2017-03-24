March 24 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P says Republic of Congo ratings affirmed at 'B-/B';
outlook stable
* S&P says view of Republic of Congo's creditworthiness is
constrained by weak institutional effectiveness, low income
levels, and high dependence on oil
* S&P on Republic of Congo-stable outlook reflects
expectation that current account and fiscal deficits will
reduce from current levels over next 12 months
* S&P says expect Republic of Congo's fiscal deficit to
decline, averaging about 4.3% of GDP between 2017 and 2020
* S&P on Republic of Congo - forecast the current account
deficit to decline in the coming years, in line with an increase
in oil production and prices
Source text (bit.ly/2n1M5tA)