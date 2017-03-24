March 24 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Republic of Congo ratings affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable

* S&P says view of Republic of Congo's creditworthiness is constrained by weak institutional effectiveness, low income levels, and high dependence on oil

* S&P on Republic of Congo-stable outlook reflects expectation that current account and fiscal deficits will reduce from current levels over next 12 months

* S&P says expect Republic of Congo's fiscal deficit to decline, averaging about 4.3% of GDP between 2017 and 2020

* S&P on Republic of Congo - forecast the current account deficit to decline in the coming years, in line with an increase in oil production and prices Source text (bit.ly/2n1M5tA)