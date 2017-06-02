June 2 S&P Global Ratings
* s&p says republic of ireland 'a+/a-1' ratings affirmed;
outlook stable
* s&p - rating on ireland is supported by the country's open
productive economy and improving headline fiscal indicators
* s&p says u.k. Departure from the eu without a free trade
arrangement would damage irish growth, although only temporarily
* s&p - expect a continued improvement in irish banks'
capitalization over the next two years
* s&p says project average annual real gdp growth in ireland
to exceed 3% over forecast horizon to 2020, despite material
external risks from brexit
* s&p - given the thorough restructuring of the irish
banking system, however, we assess contingent liabilities from
the financial sector as limited
* s&p on ireland - stable outlook reflects balance of risks
to budgetary and economic performance
Source text (bit.ly/2rtbhMR)