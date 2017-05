April 7 S&P Global Ratings

* s&p - republic of kenya 'b+/b' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* s&p - upcoming elections, drought, and decelerating credit growth pose short-term risks to kenya's 2017 economic growth and budgetary performance

* s&p - ratings on kenya supported by its monetary flexibility, liquid domestic financial markets and per capita gdp growth, increasingly diversified economic base