BRIEF-S&P says revises Mexico sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative current rating is BBB+

July 18 (Reuters) -

* S&P revises Mexico sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is BBB+

* S&P - outlook on Mexico revised to stable from negative on improved debt prospects; 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed

* S&P - expect Mexico's general government debt burden will hover around 45% of GDP this year and next and remain below 50% for the next two years

* S&P - expect Mexico's external liquidity profile will remain stable in the coming three years

* S&P on Mexico - expect government's underling fiscal balance to improve in 2017 and remain stable in 2018

* S&P - project that Mexico's general government debt will rise by just over 3% of GDP annually on average in the next three years

* S&P - projections assume a stable level of nonresident holdings of Mexico's central government debt

* S&P - revising outlook on Mexico, reflecting diminishing risk that direct debt burden could materially worsen overall debt assessment over next 24 months