April 21 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Rhode Island 2017A, B GO bonds assigned 'AA' ratings; other ratings affirmed

* Says the 'AA' rating on the series 2017 bonds reflects view of Rhode Island's good incomes on par with the nation

* Outlook on all ratings is stable

* Affirmed 'AA' rating on the state's GO bonds, 'AA-' rating on its appropriation debt, 'A' rating on its moral obligation-backed bonds Source text: (bit.ly/2oSvoUU)