April 7 S&P Global Ratings

* s&p - romania 'bbb-/a-3' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* s&p - ratings are supported by romania's moderate external and government debt, amid reasonably firm growth prospects

* s&p - stable outlook reflects expectation that romania's twin deficits will widen, while general government and external debt will remain at modest levels Source text (bit.ly/2oJDpwj)