March 30 S&P Global Ratings

* s&p - sanctuary jurisdictions will not face an immediate credit risk from federal cuts

* s&p - "federal funding can represent a sizable share of municipal budgets, averaging 9 percent of local government spending in 2015 for jurisdictions we analyzed"

* s&p - loss of federal funding can adversely affect reserve and budget levels, could lead to rating action if local government cannot mitigate lost federal funding