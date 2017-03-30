BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 30 S&P Global Ratings
* s&p - sanctuary jurisdictions will not face an immediate credit risk from federal cuts
* s&p - "federal funding can represent a sizable share of municipal budgets, averaging 9 percent of local government spending in 2015 for jurisdictions we analyzed"
* s&p - loss of federal funding can adversely affect reserve and budget levels, could lead to rating action if local government cannot mitigate lost federal funding
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing