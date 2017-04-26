BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seattle go improvement and refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating
* Affirmed Seattle's 'AAA' long-term rating on previously issued go bonds and go-equivalent obligations
* Outlook is stable Source text : bit.ly/2oJGCZ9
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing