Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P says Southern Illinois University Revenue Bond rating lowered to 'BB' from 'BBB' and placed on creditwatch negative
* Downgrade, creditwatch negative status reflect belief it would be unlikely additional operating appropriations would be distributed to Southern Illinois University for 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2pkdGv4)
* Smaller Kenyan banks bearing brunt of impact of cap on loan rates, floor on deposit rates, may become takeover targets/candidates for consolidation Source text for Eikon: