May 19 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P says state of the Netherlands ratings affirmed at
'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable
* S&P on Netherlands - anticipate small general government
surpluses over 2017-2020, and a further reduction of the
general government debt stock as a result
* S&P on Netherlands says 'AAA' rating incorporates
assessment of the Netherlands' wealthy, diversified, open, and
competitive economic structure
* S&P on Netherlands - outlook is stable, reflecting
expectation that the Dutch economy will continue to grow over
the next two years
* S&P says Netherlands' strong, broad-based economic
performance continues to bode well for its public finances
* S&P on Netherlands says given growing domestic demand, we
expect the contribution of net exports to economic growth to
decline in the coming years
* S&P - Netherlands would withstand potential financial and
economic shocks, for example, stemming from an adverse economic
impact from Brexit negotiations
