BRIEF-Fitch says Mongolia's IMF programme staves off financing risks
* IMF's approval of financing arrangement for Mongolia reduces country's external financing risks and should put economy on a more stable footing
Feb 24 S&P Global Ratings:
* Sultanate of Oman's proposed U.S. dollar-denominated Eurobond assigned 'BBB-' rating Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2kUwAGK]
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts