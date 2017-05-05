May 5 S&P

* S&P says Turkey foreign and local currency ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative

* S&P says affirming 'BB/B' foreign currency and 'BB+/B' local currency sovereign ratings on Turkey

* S&P says expect weak real per-capita economic growth in turkey through end-2020 to be supported by fiscal stimulus

* S&P - ratings on Turkey supported by government's low debt burden, expectation of modest accumulation of further liabilities on government's balance sheet, relative to GDP

* S&P on Turkey-negative outlook reflects risks weak growth and exchange rate volatility could lead to fiscal deterioration beyond currently projections

* S&P says "we expect Turkey's flexible exchange rate regime will enable the economy to adjust to external shocks"

* S&P on Turkey-expect inflation will moderate over forecast horizon through year-end 2020

* S&P says expect Turkey's real GDP growth rate will almost halve, averaging 3% over 2017-2020 Source text (bit.ly/2q7vXw0)