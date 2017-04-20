April 20 S&P Global Ratings:

* Says Virginia GO debt rating outlook revised to negative on recent structural imbalance

* Says assigned 'AA+' rating to the Virginia public school authority's (VPSA) series 2017A school financing bonds issued for Virginia

* Says affirmed 'AAA' rating on Virginia's go debt outstanding, 'AA+' rating on appropriation-backed debt, 'AA' rating on moral obligation debt

* S&P on Virginia GO debt rating - negative outlook reflects commonwealth's recent pattern of structural imbalance despite a period of economic growth

* Says believe there is a risk that future federal spending cuts could have an outsized effect on the Virginia economy Source text: bit.ly/2o9vclh