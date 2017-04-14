April 14 SP Setia Bhd:

* S P Setia, Permodalan National Berhad and Amanahraya Trustees Berhad entered into a non-binding MOI to commence negotiations on proposed acquisition by co of entire equity interest of I&P Group

* The indicative price for the proposed I&P acquisition is estimated to be within the range of 3.5 billion RGT to 3.75 billion RGT

* Proposed I&P acquisition will be funded by a combination of equity, internally generated funds and borrowings