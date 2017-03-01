BRIEF-Digimatic Group posts FY net profit attributable S$1.1 million
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$15.2 million, up 67.88%
March 1 Space Hellas SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 48.2 million euros ($50.81 million)versus 54.9 million euros last year
* FY 2016 net profit at 900,000 euros versus 798,000 euros last year
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 4.3 million euros versus 4.2 million euros last year
Source text: bit.ly/2laQM7y
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$15.2 million, up 67.88%
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.