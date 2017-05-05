BRIEF-Sharp Pres says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse 1st section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage:
May 5 Space Hellas SA:
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
Source text: bit.ly/2qL5CzQ
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage:
BOGOTA, June 19 Two Dutch journalists have been captured by Marxist ELN rebels in a conflict area of northeastern Colombia, the military said on Monday.