BRIEF-Ricoh India March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 650.4 million rupees versus loss 8.69 billion rupees year ago
Feb 27 (Reuters) -
* Spacex to send privately crewed Dragon spacecraft beyond the moon next year
* Spacex says it has been approached to fly two private citizens on a trip around the moon late next year Source : bit.ly/2mxtjKT
* March quarter net loss 650.4 million rupees versus loss 8.69 billion rupees year ago
* Says it signed a business alliance agreement with NURVE INC., which is engaged in supply of VR contents platform, on May 29