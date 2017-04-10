BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Spackman Entertainment Group Ltd
* Expected to report a net profit for 1q fy2017 as compared to a net loss for same quarter of financial year ended 31 dec 2016
* Expected results mainly due to the revenue and earnings recognition from the film, master Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement