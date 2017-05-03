May 3 Spain's vehicle manufacturing association Anfac:

* Says new car sales in Spain rose 1.1 percent in April from a year earlier to 101,375 cars

* Says car sales rose 6.1 percent in the January to April period from a year earlier to 409,286 cars

* Car sales rose 12.6 percent in March from a year earlier (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)