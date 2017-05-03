New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 Spain's vehicle manufacturing association Anfac:
* Says new car sales in Spain rose 1.1 percent in April from a year earlier to 101,375 cars
* Says car sales rose 6.1 percent in the January to April period from a year earlier to 409,286 cars
* Car sales rose 12.6 percent in March from a year earlier (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.