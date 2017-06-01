BRIEF-Yantai Shuangta Food to dissolve wholly owned unit and controlling unit
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned food tech subsidiary and controlling information tech subsidiary
June 1 Spain's vehicle manufacturing association Anfac:
* Says new cars sales in Spain rose 11.2 percent in May from a year earlier to 126,411 vehicles.
* Says new car sales rose 7.3 percent in the first five months of the year from a year earlier to 535,697 cars.
* New car sales rose 1.1 percent in April from a year earlier to 101,375 cars. (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned food tech subsidiary and controlling information tech subsidiary
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: