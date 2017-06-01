June 1 Spain's vehicle manufacturing association Anfac:

* Says new cars sales in Spain rose 11.2 percent in May from a year earlier to 126,411 vehicles.

* Says new car sales rose 7.3 percent in the first five months of the year from a year earlier to 535,697 cars.

* New car sales rose 1.1 percent in April from a year earlier to 101,375 cars. (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)