June 12 Spain's Treasury:

* Says to issue up to 10.5 billion euros ($11.78 billion) in debt this week

* Says to issue up to 5.5 billion euros in 6- and 12-month Treasury bills on Tuesday and up to 5 billion euros in four bond auctions on Thursday Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)