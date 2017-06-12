BRIEF-Techtarget Inc entered into a first amendment to credit agreement
* Techtarget Inc - on June 22, 2017 entered into a first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
June 12 Spain's Treasury:
* Says to issue up to 10.5 billion euros ($11.78 billion) in debt this week
* Says to issue up to 5.5 billion euros in 6- and 12-month Treasury bills on Tuesday and up to 5 billion euros in four bond auctions on Thursday Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
* Techtarget Inc - on June 22, 2017 entered into a first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
June 22 A committee of large international banks on Thursday voted to adopt an interest rate benchmark from the U.S. Treasuries-backed repurchase agreement market (repo) as an alternative to the use of Libor in around $150 trillion worth of derivatives.