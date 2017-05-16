May 16 Spain's BBVA:
* Says agrees to carry out an issue of contingent preferred
securities convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of
BBVA, with exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights for
shareholders, for a nominal amount of 500 million euros ($554
million)
* Says will request that the preferred securities qualify as
Additional Tier 1 capital
* Says the issuance is targeted only at qualified investors
and in any case will not be offered in Spain
* Says application has been made to the Irish Stock Exchange
for the securities to be admitted to trading
