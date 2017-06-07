China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 7 Spain's Colonial
* To enter Ibex 35 index on June 19 - Ibex committee
* Banco Popular to exit Ibex as of June 8 after takeover by Santander, its shares will no longer be traded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage: