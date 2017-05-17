BRIEF-Swift Networks wins infrastructure project
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Spain's Criteria spokesman:
* Says the bank will not make an announcement on the Atlantia bid for Spain's Abertis for "three or four weeks"
* Says a final decision could take weeks, or even months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vicki Allen will succeed Peter Ritchie as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: