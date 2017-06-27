BRIEF-Argan announces successful bond placement of 130 million euros
* SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF BOND ISSUANCE OF EUR 130 MILLION, WITH 3.25% COUPON, FOR MATURITY PERIOD OF 6 YEARS
June 27 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos:
* Says doesn't rule out further stake sales in Spain's state-owned Bankia this year
* Says understands reasons for Italian bank rescue, says Italy is trying to stabilise its banking sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom; editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF BOND ISSUANCE OF EUR 130 MILLION, WITH 3.25% COUPON, FOR MATURITY PERIOD OF 6 YEARS
* ČESKÁ POŠTA AND ČSOB GROUP (THE CZECH REPUBLIC BUSINESS UNIT OF KBC GROUP) CONCLUDED A 10-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT