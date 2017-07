July 24 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Monday:

* Spanish agricultural holding company Grupo Fuertes increased its stake in Cherkizovo, buying 1,902,957 GDRs on the London Stock Exchange

* As a result, Grupo Fuertes now owns around 8 percent of shares in CherkizovoGrupo Fuertes said earlier this year it could increase its stake in Cherkizovo

