May 15 (Reuters) -

* Spain's Treasury says to issue up to 7 billion euros ($7.7 billion) in debt this week

* Says to issue up to 2 billion euros in 3- and 9-month Treasury bills on Tuesday and up to 5 billion euros in four bond auction on Thursday.($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)