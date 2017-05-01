BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Span-america Medical Systems Inc:
* Span-America Medical Systems Inc announces preliminary results for second quarter
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.62
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $15.2 million
* Sees Q2 2017 sales up about 3 percent
* Reported that board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.