May 3 SPAR NORD BANK A/S:

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME DKK 393 MILLION VERSUS DKK 396 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 LOAN LOSSES DKK 2 MILLION VERSUS DKK 55 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 398 MILLION VERSUS DKK 204 MILLION YEAR AGO

* LOAN IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ARE STILL EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN IN 2016

* OUTLOOK FOR REST OF 2017, FORECAST FOR FULL-YEAR CORE EARNINGS BEFORE IMPAIRMENT OF DKK 1.1-1.2 BILLION IS MAINTAINED