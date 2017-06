May 4 SPAREBANK 1 OSTFOLD AKERSHUS

* Q1 NET INCOME NOK 67.1 MILLION VERSUS NOK 60.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 87.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 91.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVERSAL OF LOAN LOSSES NOK 2.5 MILLION VERSUS LOAN LOSSES NOK 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO