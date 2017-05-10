BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Sparekassen Sjaelland:
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 74.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 61.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST AND FEES INCOME DKK 252.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 244.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES DKK 10.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 38.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* MAINTAINS OUTLOOK FOR 2017 CORE EARNINGS OF DKK 290-330 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.