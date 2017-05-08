BRIEF-Hybrid Air Freighters signs LOI to purchase lockheed Martin hybrid airships
May 8 Spark Energy Inc:
* Spark Energy Inc - Spark is maintaining 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance in range of $110.0 to $120.0 million
* Spark Energy Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results and announces verde energy acquisition
* Spark Energy - entered purchase and sale agreement for acquisition of Verde, which operates in eight states selling 100pct renewable electricity products
* Spark Energy Inc - spark will pay cash of $45 million at deal closing and installment payments totaling $20 million over 18 months
* Spark Energy Inc - expects to fund verde acquisition using combination of cash on hand along with additional borrowings under Spark's credit facilities
* Spark Energy Inc - qtrly total revenues $194.3 million versus $110.5 million
* Spark Energy Inc - qtrly net income $11.4 million versus $15.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $146.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
