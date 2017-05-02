May 2 Spark Networks Inc
* Spark Networks and Affinitas GmbH have entered into a
definitive agreement to combine in a stock-for-stock merger -
SEC filing
* On projected 2018 basis, combined co expected to generate
between $118 - $122 million in revenue, between $18 - $22
million in adjusted ebitda
* EliteSingles shareholders will own approximately 75% of
combined company and spark shareholders will own approximately
25%
* New public entity is expected to be listed on nyse market
exchange through an american depositary receipt
* Transaction has been approved by spark's board of
directors
* Combined company will be organized as a european company
* Combined company will be named spark networks se and will
be headquartered in Berlin, Germany
* Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO, EliteSingles, will serve as CEO
and Robert O'Hare, Spark's CFO, will continue in that role with
combined co
* Michael Schrezenmaier, managing director of EliteSingles,
will become chief operating officer of combined co
