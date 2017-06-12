BRIEF-Dish Network Corp says launched Dish music
* Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers
June 13 Spark New Zealand Ltd-
* Spark NZ acquires marketing automation provider Ubiquity
* Signed a conditional agreement to acquire marketing automation provider Ubiquity
WASHINGTON, June 21 AT&T Inc was confident it would win regulatory approval for its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc before year's end as the Justice Department continues its review, but was still awaiting details about any final requirements for the deal, a senior executive said.