BRIEF-Iraq's Basra oil Co. takes over Oxy's stake in Zubair oilfield - Basra Oil
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
Feb 27 Spark New Zealand Ltd-
* Spark New Zealand partners with Netflix
* Partnership gives Spark broadband customers a subscription to Netflix's standard plan for one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.