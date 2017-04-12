BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 12 Spark New Zealand Ltd:
* Spark’s offer to acquire Teamtalk has now lapsed
* As previously advised, Spark New Zealand will not waive remaining conditions of its offer to acquire Teamtalk
* Noted shareholder vote at today's Teamtalk special shareholder meeting to approve sale of a 70% shareholding in Farmside Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement