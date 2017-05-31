BRIEF-Perficient acquires Clarity Consulting
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately
May 31 Spark New Zealand Ltd:
* Spark New Zealand completes sale of surplus property
* has completed sale of surplus property in Mayoral Drive, Auckland for NZ$27.0mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.