Amazon launches "try-before-you-buy" fashion service
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
May 15 Spark New Zealand Ltd:
* Zero Commission NZ Limited unsolicited offer
* Advises that Zero Commission NZ Ltd has notified its intention to write to certain Spark New Zealand shareholders with an unsolicited offer
* Zero Commission NZ intends to write to certain Spark New Zealand shareholders with unsolicited offer to buy their shares at $3.54/share
* Zero's offer is 6 pct lower than closing price on May 12
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
LONDON, June 20 Rupert Murdoch will find out by June 29 whether he is closer to securing takeover target Sky after Britain set out a timetable to rule on whether the media mogul is a suitable owner of Europe's biggest broadcaster.