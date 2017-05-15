May 15 Spark New Zealand Ltd:

* Zero Commission NZ Limited unsolicited offer

* Advises that Zero Commission NZ Ltd has notified its intention to write to certain Spark New Zealand shareholders with an unsolicited offer

* Zero Commission NZ intends to write to certain Spark New Zealand shareholders with unsolicited offer to buy their shares at $3.54/share

* Zero's offer is 6 pct lower than closing price on May 12

