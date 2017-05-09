UPDATE 2-Britain charges Barclays, ex-bosses over "unlawful" Qatari deal
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds share reaction, details, lawyer comment)
May 9 Spark Therapeutics Inc:
* Spark therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business progress
* Q1 loss per share $1.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.26 -- thomson reuters I/B/E/S
* Spark Therapeutics Inc - plan to provide an initial update on phase 1/2 trial for SPK-8011 in hemophilia a in July or August 2017
* Qtrly revenues $ 1.27 million versus $ 1.29 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Novartis eye drug RTH258 works as well as a rival product from Regeneron and at less frequent dosing in clinical trials, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday, boosting its shares.