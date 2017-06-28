BRIEF-Jiangxi Zhengbang's units to boost two hog breeding subsidiaries' capital by 810 mln yuan
* Says units plan to boost two hog breeding subsidiaries' capital by a combined 810 million yuan ($119.47 million)
June 28 Sparkle Roll Group Ltd:
* No dividend was paid, declared or proposed by group in respect of years ended 31 March 2017
* FY revenue increased from HK$2.377 billion to HK$2.781 billion
* Profit for year attributable to owners of co HK$87.8 million versus loss of HK$32.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
