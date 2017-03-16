March 16 Spartan Energy Corp:
* Spartan Energy Corp announces 2016 fourth quarter and year
end results
* Spartan Energy Corp - qtrly average daily production
15,750 boe/d versus 9,319 boe/d
* Spartan Energy Corp - qtrly adjusted funds flow from
operations $0.08
* Spartan Energy Corp- is on track to meet or exceed 2017
annual average production guidance of 21,080 boe/d, representing
11% annual per share growth
* Spartan Energy Corp - anticipate free cash flow (in
excess of forecast drilling and maintenance capital) of
approximately $42 million in 2017
