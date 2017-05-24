BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
May 24 Spartan Motors Inc-
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* Spartan Motors Inc says that James A. Sharman has been elected by its board to serve as chairman of board, effective immediately
Spartan Motors Inc says Sharman will succeed Hugh Sloan
Stonepine Capital Management LLC reports 7.6 percent passive stake in cti biopharma corp as of june 6, 2017 - SEC filing