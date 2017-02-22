Feb 22 SpartanNash Co:
* SpartanNash announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $1.83 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.84 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* SpartanNash co - for fiscal 2017, company expects to see
growth in year-over-year sales in food distribution segment
* SpartanNash co - expect net long-term debt to adjusted
ebitda ratio to be under 2.5 times by year end, excluding any
new M&A activity
* SpartanNash Co - anticipates FY 2017 adjusted earnings per
share from continuing operations of approximately $2.26 to
$2.35, excluding items
* SpartanNash Co - anticipates FY 2017 reported earnings
from continuing operations will be in range of approximately
$2.10 to $2.19 per diluted share
* SpartanNash Co - for Q1 of fiscal 2017, company
anticipates earnings to be flat to slightly below prior year
* SpartanNash Co - company expects capital expenditures for
fiscal year 2017 to be in range of $70.0 million to $72.0
million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: