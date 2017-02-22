Feb 22 SpartanNash Co:

* SpartanNash announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $1.83 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.84 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SpartanNash co - for fiscal 2017, company expects to see growth in year-over-year sales in food distribution segment

* SpartanNash co - expect net long-term debt to adjusted ebitda ratio to be under 2.5 times by year end, excluding any new M&A activity

* SpartanNash Co - anticipates FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of approximately $2.26 to $2.35, excluding items

* SpartanNash Co - anticipates FY 2017 reported earnings from continuing operations will be in range of approximately $2.10 to $2.19 per diluted share

* SpartanNash Co - for Q1 of fiscal 2017, company anticipates earnings to be flat to slightly below prior year

* SpartanNash Co - company expects capital expenditures for fiscal year 2017 to be in range of $70.0 million to $72.0 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S