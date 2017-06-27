BRIEF-Paion AG says Remimazolam met its primary efficacy endpoint in U.S. Phase III clinical trial
* Positive headline data in U.S. Phase III trial with Remimazolam for procedural sedation undergoing bronchoscopy
June 27 Spartannash Co
* Spartannash says on June 23, Christopher p. Meyers notified co that he is resigning as chief financial officer, to be effective july 14 - sec filing
* Spartannash - on June 26, board appointed Thomas a. Van hall to serve as chief financial officer on an interim basis while a search is conducted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Positive headline data in U.S. Phase III trial with Remimazolam for procedural sedation undergoing bronchoscopy
* Ameresco - Has contracted with City of Peoria to implement efficiency measures that are expected to result in energy savings over time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: