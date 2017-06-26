UPDATE 2-Bank of England tightens credit rules for banks after Brexit resilience
* Higher risk buffer suggests risk environment back to normal
June 26 Sparton Corp
* Sparton corporation confirms discussions with ultra electronics holdings plc
* "in discussions with ultra regarding acquisition of sparton by ultra" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 27 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday Britain must hold a national investigation into exterior cladding used on high-rise buildings after all those checked after the deadly London tower block blaze this month failed safety tests.