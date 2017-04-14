BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group
* Says it plans to halt assets acquisition plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nMrX3a
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: