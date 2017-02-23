Feb 23 Brookfield Canada Office Properties

* Special committee of Brookfield Canada Office Properties appoints financial and legal advisors in connection with Brookfield Property Partners' proposal

* BROOKFIELD CANADA OFFICE PROPERTIES says special committee appointed Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP to act as U.S. legal advisor